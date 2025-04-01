A man who was smoking while using oxygen died after igniting a fire in his Annapolis apartment Tuesday afternoon, Anne Arundel County fire officials said.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokeswoman Capt. Jennifer Macallair said fire alarms and then 911 calls “due to the sprinkler activity” alerted emergency responders shortly after 3 p.m. to a potential fire in a high-rise apartment building at 130 Hearn Rd. in Annapolis. Firefighters, she said, “arrived on scene within three minutes after they were dispatched.”

The alarms directed firefighters to the 10th floor of the building, where they entered an apartment that “still had some active fire in there,” Macallair said.

Macallair said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, which did not spread to other apartments. The person who was killed in the apartment fire is described as an elderly man in his 70s.

Anne Arundel County fire investigators determined “the cause was the occupant in that apartment was smoking on oxygen,” Macallair said.

Macallair said there were no other injuries, but that inspectors with the apartment’s management and fire department were inspecting the building to make sure it was safe for other residents.

“The fire is completely out in the building but they have to make sure that the fire alarm system can be set back up,” Macallair said.