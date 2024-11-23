A Baltimore County man has died from injuries he sustained after falling into a fire pit at his home in Bowleys Quarters, the county fire department said in a press release, marking the county’s 11th fire-related death this year.

On Nov. 16, fire crews responded to reports of an injured person in the 3600 block of Bay Drive. Glen Himmelheber, Jr., 50, had fallen into a fire pit in the back of his yard and sustained severe burns, officials said.

First responders transported Himmelheber to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment, but he died from his injuries on Tuesday. The Baltimore County Police Department’s fire investigators ruled the death an accident. manner of death as accidental.

In 2023, Baltimore County reported 11 fire-related deaths, many from home fires, up from eight deaths each in 2022 and 2021.