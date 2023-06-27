Firefighter killed in Leonardtown house fire

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
BALTIMORE — A firefighter died in a Leonardtown house fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
The firefighter has not been identified, but officials said the firefighter was part of Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
Units responded to the scene around 4 a.m. at the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary’s County. Aerial images of the scene show the home heavily damaged by the blaze.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said travelers should expect delays in the area of Point Lookout Road and Redgate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
