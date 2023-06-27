Firefighter killed in Leonardtown house fire

WJZ Staff

Published 6/27/2023 10:02 a.m. EDT

Aerial images of the scene at the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary's County show a heavily damaged home. (WJZ)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

BALTIMORE — A firefighter died in a Leonardtown house fire Tuesday morning, officials said.

The firefighter has not been identified, but officials said the firefighter was part of Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

Units responded to the scene around 4 a.m. at the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in St. Mary’s County. Aerial images of the scene show the home heavily damaged by the blaze.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said travelers should expect delays in the area of Point Lookout Road and Redgate.

Dozens displaced after lightning strikes Bel Air condo, starting fire ]

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.