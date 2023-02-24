Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze at historic Baltimore mansion

Firefighters on Friday morning were battling a three-alarm fire at the historic Sellers Mansion in West Baltimore’s Harlem Park neighborhood.

The blaze was reported around 9 AM, and firefighters found multiple floors of the three-story building on fire.

The mansion at 801 N. Arlington Ave. was built in 1868 overlooking Lafayette Square Park, as the principal residence for the president of the Northern Central Railway, Matthew Sellers.

The Second Empire brick house with a mansard roof was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2001, and included on the 2006 inventory of endangered buildings by Preservation Maryland.

Firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at the 1868 Sellers Mansion in Baltimore on Feb. 24, 2023. (Justin Fenton)

It’s been vacant for more than two decades and previously caught fire in 2021, though the Friday morning fire was more significant. The stubborn blaze and attempts to extinguish it amid stiff winter winds caused the roof to cave in.

The blaze was also believed to have sparked another fire across the street, with embers traveling to a row home in the 1000 block of W. Lanvale St.

Like many ill-fated properties across the city, the Sellers Mansion, which has sat vacant for years, was purchased with promises of redevelopment that didn’t materialize. Records show the mansion was acquired in late 2016 by developer Ernst Valery, who also bought a senior apartment building next door. In 2019, Valery told The Baltimore Sun that he intended to convert the building into apartments for senior citizens and hoped to have financing in place by the next year, while the city housing commissioner at the time cheered Valery for stabilizing the mansion and rescuing it from collapse.

But no permits have been obtained for the structure since 2017, records show, and the building has sat surrounded by a chain link fence.

Valery could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

After the 2021 blaze, Baltimore Heritage said on its website that it had been “working to try to save the Sellers Mansion for nearly 25 years” and remained committed to doing what it could “to see this grand Second Empire building return to being an asset for the Lafayette Square neighborhood in West Baltimore.”