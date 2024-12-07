As fire crews continue to separate logs and wood to access hot spots following a massive fire at Camp Small, Baltimore officials are hopeful they’ll be able to reopen the city’s street tree recycling center.

“It’s an important service to the city, and we have to make sure we keep that operation going,” said Mayor Brandon Scott on Saturday.

More than 100 firefighters from across the city and surrounding counties worked overnight Thursday to contain the large blaze in Baltimore’s Woodberry neighborhood. Officials shut down a portion of Interstate 83 and Cold Spring Lane for several hours as strong winds whipped the flames and smoke covered the highway.

“We have made major progress,” said Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman John Marsh on Saturday, adding that the fire has been “completely contained.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Officials predicted Friday that logs and wood piles could smolder for days. The fire department doesn’t yet have an end date for response efforts, Marsh said, but will provide that as they continue to assess the situation. Heavy equipment was brought in, including excavators and bulldozers, to help contain the fire and go through wood piles, officials said.

For decades, city crews have piled trees and waste like large branches at the 5-acre collection yard. In recent years, Camp Small has become part of the city’s zero-waste initiative and now makes and sells mulch, firewood, whole logs and lumber.

Officials haven’t yet given estimates on the scope of the damage to the wood supply. But some of Camp Small’s facilities – including the workshop and equipment inside and kiln outside the structure – were undamaged by the fire, officials said Friday.

No injuries were reported, and authorities haven’t yet determined what caused the fire.

Baltimore Banner reporters Tim Prudente and Emily Opilo contributed to this report.