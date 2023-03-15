Firefighters on scene of explosion at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

Published on: March 15, 2023 12:14 PM EDT|Updated on: March 15, 2023 12:16 PM EDT

(Jessica Gallagher)
Baltimore County firefighters are responding to an explosion and fire late Wednesday morning at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk.

All employees a the plant have been accounted for and no injuries were reported, the fire department said just before noon.

The gas-fed flames have caused parts of the building to become unstable, the department said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

