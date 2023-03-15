Firefighters on scene of explosion at Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Baltimore County firefighters are responding to an explosion and fire late Wednesday morning at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Dundalk.
All employees a the plant have been accounted for and no injuries were reported, the fire department said just before noon.
The gas-fed flames have caused parts of the building to become unstable, the department said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
