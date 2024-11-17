A large pile of logs and mulch caught on fire in Druid Hill Park Sunday morning, prompting firefighters and forestry crews to respond to the scene to put out the blaze.

The Fire Department first reported on social media at 6:57 a.m. that it had multiple units responding to Druid Hill Park, where the wood pile was “fully engulfed in flames.”

Crews had contained the blaze by 7:30 a.m., according to a department update posted on social media. The department was still in the process of extinguishing the fire and needed heavy equipment to remove debris and access the bottom of the pile.

No injuries have been reported. The department has not identified a cause for the fire.

Rain in the last week brought an end to the longest dry spell the area has seen in decades, but drought conditions persist.

Maryland remains under a statewide burn ban, and the Department of Natural Resources warns that dry and windy conditions have increased risk of fires across the state. As of Wednesday, there had been 50 wildland fires in Maryland since Oct. 1 that have burned more than 110 acres.

This article may be updated.