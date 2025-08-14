Another rainy day is upon Central Marylanders, especially those in Baltimore and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for northwestern Anne Arundel County, northeastern Baltimore City and southeastern Baltimore County until 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Weather officials said some of the areas in Baltimore County at risk of flash flooding are Bowleys Quarters, Carney, Dundalk, Essex, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Rosedale, Towson and White Marsh. The storms which started around 2 p.m. Thursday come after nearly 4 inches of rain showered Baltimore County Wednesday.

BWI Airport, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Edgemere, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, Severn and Severna Park are some of the Anne Arundel locations that may see flash flooding, weather officials said.

Inclement weather halted the BMW Championship in Owings Mills and the start of the Orioles games against the Seattle Mariners in Baltimore.

The Orioles game, which was supposed to start at 3:40 p.m., started at 5 p.m. The golfing match resumed at 4:45 p.m.