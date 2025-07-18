Just over a week after a “bad batch” of drugs sent dozens of people in West Baltimore to the hospital, police and medical first responders responded again Friday to multiple overdose calls in the Penn North neighborhood.

Four people were taken to nearby hospitals, two in serious condition, said Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge. One person refused additional treatment after first responders deployed Narcan.

“Round two, round two,” a man said as he pushed a walker down North Avenue. “You saw what happened last Thursday? This is round two.”

Opioid outreach teams were on the scene Friday morning for a scheduled canvass and will continue to be in the area, Eldridge said. Mayor Brandon Scott and officials from Baltimore police and fire are scheduled to give an update on the overdoses this afternoon.

At least 27 people were hospitalized last week amid the mass overdose, an incident that drew swift response from the city and community organizations but also put a spotlight on criticism from neighborhoods that have felt ignored amid Baltimore’s overdose crisis.

Federal scientists who analyzed drug samples believed to be tied to the overdoses said they may have been the result of the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl and N-methylclonazepam, a benzodiazepine derivative with intense sedative effects.

Baltimore city leaders and police are still investigating what caused the mass overdose. It’s too early to tell if the overdoses on Friday are connected, according to Eldridge.

City and community workers canvassed the neighborhood for days after the incident, handing out the overdose-reversal drug naloxone and fentanyl test strips. Advocates said there’s a new effort to show up at Penn North every Friday.

Earlier this month, Baltimore leaders unveiled a draft plan outlining how the city wants to reduce overdose deaths by 40% by 2040. The plan includes around-the-clock outreach teams and safe spaces where people can rest and receive resources. The city expects to receive more than $260 million from settlements with opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Local leaders and community members criticized the lack of consistent services in the city’s most impacted neighborhoods. After an outpouring of support on Thursday and Friday last week, the intersection at Penn and North quieted over the weekend, advocates said.

“People fade away — they’ve got agendas, other things to do,” said Vincent Timmons, an outreach specialist at Tuerk House. “People don’t remember that area. They’re used to that.”

Throughout the past week, Joe Carlini, the director of Chrysler Counselor, has been checking in on the neighborhood, going beyond the main streets to find people struggling in back alleys and abandoned houses.

Both Timmons and Carilini stressed the importance of consistency with communities affected by the overdose crisis in Baltimore. Following through on promises, even bringing someone a T-shirt or bottle of water, is imperative, Timmons said.

“These people saw all these people come out there. They will keep striving and waiting for this help to come,” said Carlini.

This is a developing story.