Early indications from an investigation suggest there may have been “squatter” activity in a vacant rowhome that caught fire last week, officials said Monday.

The fire, which grew into a four-alarm conflagration, required support from over 100 first responders, damaged 15 buildings and displaced eight people, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, which began just before 4 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of North Fulton Avenue.

The department said in a news release that preliminary findings suggest unauthorized people may have been in the building where the fire originated.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said officials are examining “all factors” that may have led to the “devastating” fire.

“Our investigators, in coordination with local authorities, are working diligently to determine the exact circumstances and whether any criminal activity played a role,” he said in a statement.

Rowhomes and businesses, including a bar, liquor store and a food market, were damaged in the fire. High winds on Friday initially made containing the blaze a challenge, but firefighters got it under control by 6:44 a.m.