The funeral for Lt. Dillon J. Rinaldo, the second firefighter to succumb to injuries sustained in an Oct. 19 house fire in Northwest Baltimore, will be held Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, at 5200 N. Charles St. in Baltimore, the firefighters union said Sunday. The line up begins at 8 a.m.

Viewing for Rinaldo, who died Oct. 25, will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Duda-Ruck Funeral Home on 7922 Wise Ave. in Dundalk. Viewing hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. both days. Arrangements were announced by the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

Rinaldo was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for six days in critical but stable condition before his condition declined. A procession was held for him on Oct. 26. He was among the firefighters who responded to the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue on Oct. 19 to a report of several rowhouses on fire. Rookie firefighter Rodney Pitts III died the night of the fire. Three others were injured.

Rinaldo had been a Baltimore firefighter since 2018 and is the son of a deputy fire chief in his hometown in New Jersey. According to a Facebook post by the chief of the volunteer fire department in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Rinaldo had served there for six years before joining Baltimore’s fire department.