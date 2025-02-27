Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, who was found dead along with his wife and dog in their New Mexico home on Wednesday, spent time in the Baltimore area while he filmed four of his beloved movies.

Hackman was in Charm City when he was working on “No Way Out,” “Absolute Power,” “Enemy of the State” and “The Replacements.” A spokesperson for the Maryland Film Office told The Banner the latter three films had an economic impact on the area of $36.6 million between 1996-2000.

“He was one of the nicest actors I ever met, down-to-earth. We were in line for a caterer one time. He made me get in front of him,” said Franc Carmen, who worked with the Maryland Film Office for 45 years before recently retiring.

Carmen’s favorite movie of Hackman’s that was shot in Baltimore was “Enemy of the State” because of the amount of action involved in the scenes.

While in town shooting “The Replacements,” Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, adopted a dog from Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, Pennsylvania, about an hour outside of Baltimore, the shelter confirmed. The shelter took to Facebook to mourn Hackman.

“He was an amazing actor and dog lover,” the shelter wrote.

Hackman, Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead in their New Mexico home. The actor leaves behind three children and decades of films loved by many — including some that were shot in places across Baltimore and Maryland.

“No Way Out” (1987)

Though the Maryland Film Office did not have numbers on the local economic impact, Box Office Mojo said this mystery and political thriller grossed $35.5 million worldwide. The film, which starred Hackman opposite Kevin Costner, was set in Washington, D.C., and IMDb notes Baltimore and Annapolis as filming locations.

“Absolute Power” (1997)

“Absolute Power” follows a career thief, played by Clint Eastwood, trying to vindicate himself after witnessing a murder involving the U.S. president, who is portrayed by Hackman. According to IMDb , parts of the 1997 film were shot in Towson, Brooklandville and Elk Neck State Park.

“Enemy of the State” (1998)

Hackman starred alongside Will Smith in “Enemy of the State,” a conspiracy and political thriller that grossed over $250 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo. It was set and primarily filmed in Washington, D.C., and across Baltimore , with shoot locations in Canton, Fells Point, Mount Vernon and others.

“The Replacements” (2000)