What sounds even more appetizing than a turkey for Thanksgiving? Well, the raptors flying in the aviary at Tuckahoe State Park in Queen Anne have an answer: turkey necks and giblets. Yum!

Staff at the state park on the Eastern Shore want to give their six birds of prey your unused and uncooked turkey giblets and necks to help enrich them, sort of like a carnivorous novelty treat.

There will be a cooler on the front porch of the park office, where anyone can donate these savory treats to the raptors until Monday. Even if park staff aren’t physically near the cooler, people are still invited to leave their turkey bits, a park staff member said.

The aviary is home to six raptors: three owls, a hawk, a golden eagle and a bald eagle, according to park staff.

The golden eagle is named Chaucer, after the English poet. Chaucer was found injured one Valentine’s Day, and the park staff thought it was fitting to name her after the author of a poem called “Parlement of Foules” about birds searching for love on that love-filled holiday.

The bald eagle is named Buchanan or Buck, after 15th President James Buchanan, who is the only president from Pennsylvania, which is where Buck the eagle was found.

The park staff member said they choose to give the birds meaningful names that intertwine with the stories they tell when they use the birds in the Scales & Tales educational program.

All of the birds are ambassadors for the program, which encourages people to enjoy the wildlife they live with. The raptors were all deemed non-releasable after they were found injured and were rehabilitated, according to the state park.

It’s free to view the birds in the aviary from outside the black fenced area every day from 8 a.m. until sunset. Dogs are not permitted close to the aviary, according to the state park.

The state park is also open from 8 a.m. until sunset and is free for day use, but there are fees to camp or use a cabin.