A Glen Burnie man admitted to using an illegal flamethrower last year to burn the words “TRUMP” and “USA” into the street outside his home and avoided jail time as a result of his plea.

Craig Philip McQuin, 36, pleaded guilty Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court to one count of second-degree malicious burning, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum punishment of 18 months in prison and a $500 fine.

Circuit Judge Richard R. Trunnell sentenced McQuin the same day to one year of supervised probation and 60 hours of community service. The judge also ordered McQuin forfeit his flamethrower.

Trunnell also handed down a suspended sentence of one year in jail, meaning that McQuinn could face up to a year behind bars if he violates his probation.

McQuin’s attorney, Joseph H. Lamore Jr., did not immediately return a message requesting comment Tuesday.

In a statement, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess credited McQuin for taking responsibility for his crime.

“Though his actions were reckless and damaged community property, I appreciate that the Defendant has accepted full responsibility for what he did,” Leitess said. “In addition to forfeiting the flamethrower, he has paid $5,500 restitution and must complete an additional sixty hours of community service as part of his sentence.”

McQuin burned “TRUMP” and “USA” into the asphalt of Hickory Hollow Drive, where he lives in the 8000 block, around the time of the Nov. 5 presidential election that Trump won.

According to charging documents, police and arson investigators with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the residential community in the afternoon of Nov. 15, finding the president-elect’s name scorched into the asphalt.

Stretching 15 to 20 feet long and 5 feet high, investigators wrote, the words were “noticeably darker” than the surrounding pavement.

Charging documents also say McQuin was “clearly” pictured on a TikTok video using the flamethrower, apparently called a “Pulsefire,” to ignite a flammable liquid spelling out “TRUMP” and “USA” on the ground.

Authorities did not specify when the video was taken.

McQuin was charged in December with four criminal offenses, including possession of a destructive device, a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

An analysis by The Baltimore Banner showed that Hickory Hollow Drive is in a precinct that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris over Trump by a margin of 68% to 30%.

