A federal judge denied a petition filed by the state of Maryland and Ace American Insurance Company to sue Grace Ocean Private outside of the U.S. District Court of Maryland in an attempt to expedite the ruling.

Grace Ocean owns the ship that hit the Key Bridge last March.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar denied the petition late last week stating that other courts’ involvement in the case could lead to delay, unfairness and inefficiency.

