One person died after a large fire that spread through multiple rowhomes in Baltimore’s Greektown neighborhood Monday night, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department. Several others were displaced, though officials did not specify how many.

Crews responded to the three-alarm fire shortly after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of South Newkirk Street. At least three rowhomes were caught in the fire, while about seven others sustained water and smoke damage, said Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace.

“We do have a lot of residents displaced,” Wallace said. “We are going to be here for several hours. We have a lot of different issues that we need to address. Traffic will remain affected in this area.”

It’s unclear how the fire started. Wallace said neighbors have camera footage at their homes that could help in the investigation.

“We don’t have the cause determined at this point,” Wallace said. “As we move in to start searching, our investigators will go in with us and they will attempt to make a cause determination.”

The fire was contained and extinguished by 7:36 p.m., according to the department.