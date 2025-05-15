A fire ripped through three rowhomes in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood Wednesday, the most recent blaze to cause destruction on the block.

Firefighters responded to the recent fire around 2 a.m. in the 3400 block of Keswick Road. More than 60 firefighters battled the three-alarm fire, getting it under control in about an hour, according to Baltimore Fire spokesperson John Marsh.

In October 2024, a set of homes caught fire along the same block, killing a married couple and displacing dozens of other residents.

Neighbors are dealing with the aftermath again. Some had just started fortifying their homes against fires.

The owner of one of the rowhomes was left taking in the view hours after Wednesday’s fire was extinguished.

She told WJZ she had owned the middle of the three rowhomes for 31 years but she had been living in an apartment since the October fire.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, said there was another fire at these homes on Saturday but that Wednesday’s flames destroyed her home.

The woman said she and the neighbor who owned the other two homes had a contractor coming to evaluate installing better fire-protective measures.

“There will be moments, there have been some moments, but I don’t expect that to take over my life,” she said.

City Councilwoman Odette Ramos, who represents the area, said the frequent fires have traumatized neighbors.

In December, fire crews extinguished a vacant home fire on the same block as well. Six vacant homes were damaged in that fire.

Investigators have been looking into all of the fires since October.

“These are coming down, so that will help to secure the area a little bit. It’s also [because] they’re just total losses, there’s no way they can be rehabbed,” Ramos said.

Pastor Simone Gibson, of nearby Pathway Fellowship FMC, said the church sustained smoke and water damage in October’s fire. But he said the damage from Wednesday’s fire is worse.

Parts of the ceiling have caved in. Some of the church’s siding has been heavily damaged.

The church had just finished renovations from the October damage on Monday, according to Gibson.

“The contractor’s picking up their final check, and here we go again,” Gibson said.

She said she will be praying for a faster recovery this time.

“We believe that God hears us,” Gibson said. “We believe that God gives us the strength. So I’ve been telling everybody we’re not defeated in this. We’re a little devastated, but we’re not defeated.”

Everyone is glad no one got hurt this time.

“I am counting my blessings. I’m counting the fact I can still help with things,” said the owner of one of the homes.

