Neighbors in Baltimore’s Hampden community are helping each other after Tuesday’s five-alarm fire left two adults dead and damaged more than eight homes.

“This isn’t how you really want to get to know your neighbors, but everybody’s kind of like a small family,” said Morgan Robinson, who was displaced by the fire.

Robinson, who moved to Baltimore from Texas two months ago, said her home is boarded up.

“Everything is gone,” she said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Robinson returned to the scene Wednesday as investigators sifted through the rubble, working to understand the fire’s cause. Much of her stuff is destroyed.

“It’s covered in tar and smoke,” she said. “The things that I have gotten smell like smoke. So, I don’t even know if it was worth getting them.”

She’s keeping her spirits high, knowing she has support from her neighbors.

Multiple fundraisers have sprung up since the blaze.

Hampden’s American Legion post is accepting donations and offering their building’s space for memorials and gatherings. The post has also reached out to funeral homes for assistance with the costs, said Tom Longest, the post commander.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“We are looking into emergency funding at the city’s office of Human Services to help with cremation/burial costs,” Longest said.

Jumping into action

William “Billy” Sillaman was one of the first to help when flames spread on Keswick Road.

“I started beating on the door and everything,” the neighbor said. “An older woman opened the door. I got her out and her dog.”

Sillaman went door to door trying to get everyone out of their homes.

“I ran into another fire guy, and he looked, and I said, ‘She’s trapped right behind that door,’” he said. “And he went and grabbed the crowbar.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Sillaman, who grew up in the neighborhood, helped residents retrieve items from their homes.

He hopes it will be the first step in helping them rebuild.

“When I was young, I was in a house fire with my mom,” Sillaman said. “So I know how it feels to lose stuff.”

Sillaman said he went to the hospital yesterday and was treated for smoke inhalation.

Community support

Pathway Fellowship FMC, a church steps away from the fire, is keeping its doors open for several fire victims.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Simone Gibson, the pastor of the church, said they immediately stepped up to help victims, some of whom are members of the church.

“We felt it was our responsibility as part of our service to our community,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the church has received food and clothes as donations for those displaced.

“We have a boutique ourselves and we’ll make that available for people to get whatever they need,” she said.

One fundraising site has raised more than $40,000.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I think it speaks to Baltimore and who we are,” Gibson said. “I think it speaks to the care that people have for one another.”

Gibson said the church is planning to hold a prayer vigil Friday night.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.