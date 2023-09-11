Multiple children injured in Harford County bus crash

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Eleven children and an adult were injured in a crash involving a bus Monday morning in Bel Air, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Emmorton Road and Bel Air South Parkway for the crash, which police said involved a bus and a van.
Police said 10 children were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, police said. The driver of the van and another child were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore.
The conditions of those injured were not immediately clear.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
