Police are searching for a man they said stabbed five people Sunday morning in Abingdon, in what officials said is a domestic incident.

Police are looking for Raja Zahid Maqsood, who is wanted on an arrest warrant for for attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and assault charges, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Maqsood allegedly stabbed five people at a residence: three adults, including a 19-year old, and two children, a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old. The victims were all considered “stable,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Police believe the motive was domestic and targeted, and said Maqsood has “family ties” to the residents of the home.

The victims are all expected to survive.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said Maqsood has connections to “other states and countries,” but did not give details on where he could be or might be headed. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Cristie Hopkins, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office’s director of media and public relations, said two knives were recovered from the crime scene.

Officers responded to a call for a domestic incident in the 400 block of Deer Hill Circle in Abingdon, a residential area, around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found two people outside and three others inside of a home who had been stabbed, they said.

The victims had “slashing wounds” and other injuries. Two were transported to a trauma center by air.

Maqsood stopped at the Abingdon Walmart and Target, both in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard, to change clothes before fleeing, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hopkins said police had previously been called to the home for domestic incidents in February and March.

WJZ’s Ashley Paul contributed to this report.