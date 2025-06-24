Marylanders have yet another way to learn about and celebrate the legacy of Harriet Tubman.

Gov. Wes Moore on Monday, along with relatives of Tubman, unveiled a new roadside historical marker celebrating the abolitionist’s life and marking her birthplace.

The sign, outside the Woolford General Store in Dorchester County, is about 3 miles from where Tubman was born.

“We continue the work of honoring General Harriet Tubman through this historic marker, recognizing the place of her birth,” Moore said. “For generations to come, residents and visitors alike will pass by here and learn of Tubman’s legacy.”

Tubman was born to enslaved parents around 1822 on a farm in Dorchester County. Her father, Ben Ross, taught Tubman how to navigate the wooded wetlands of the Eastern Shore and other survival skills.

The new marker commemorates that father-daughter relationship between Tubman and Ross.

“We are reminded that her story is not only history — it is living heritage, carried forward by her descendants and rooted deeply in this land,” Tonet Cuffee, a Ross relative, said in a statement.

Tina Wyatt, a great-great-great grandniece of Tubman’s, said the new marker is “an opportunity to recognize the faith and resilience of people who were forced to adapt to horrible conditions in order to survive.”

Archaeologists with the Maryland Department of Transportation discovered Ross’s home in 2021 through an extensive search in the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.

Earlier this year, the Department of Transportation launched a virtual museum documenting the artifacts from the home.

Maryland has found multiple ways to recognize Tubman, including by posthumously naming her a one-star general in the Maryland National Guard. The federal government, meanwhile, has taken its time with getting her on the $20 bill — an idea that’s been in circulation since at least 2014. Tubman appeared on commemorative coins in 2024, and a federal official said that same year that the timeline to have Tubman on the bill was on schedule for 2030.

The new Tubman marker is part of a combined effort between the Maryland Historical Trust and the Department of Transportation to “increase the number of markers that highlight the state’s untold stories,” officials said.

There have been about 800 cast metal signs installed along Maryland roadways since 1930, according to the Transportation Department.

An existing Tubman marker stands along Greenbrier Road, north of the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge. It was installed in 1967.

A searchable map of Maryland historical markers is available on the MDOT website.