The pilot who died in a single-engine plane crashed in Havre de Grace on Tuesday was a general in the U.S. Army who most recently served as the executive officer of a communications program at Aberdeen Proving Ground, according to media reports.

Last year, Maj. Gen. Anthony W. Potts was named the Program Executive Officer for Command, Control and Communications - Tactical (PEO C3T), overseeing the development of a new communications network for soldiers.

Earlier in his career, Potts served in the Gulf War, according to an Army news release, and was an instructor pilot for AH-64 Apache helicopters.

While stationed at the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a research and testing site for the Army in Harford County, he supervised more than 1,600 people who worked on communications networks, radios and satellite systems.

In a December interview with Signal, the official media site for the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association International, Potts said “battlefield cybersecurity is increasingly important” in the face of emerging technologies in electronic and cyber warfare.

“This is a team effort with industry, and this job is about ensuring soldiers have the network they need to fight and win,” he said.

Mark Kitz, an engineer with military experience, took over the program a month ago, according to an Army news release.

Between 2018 and 2022, Potts served as the Program Executive Officer Soldier and managed the development of body armor, helmets, sensors and weapons systems.

On Tuesday about 7:20 p.m., Potts was flying a Piper PA-28 and crashed into an open field at a farm in the 3600 block of Old Level Road, Harford County officials said. The 59-year-old was the only person on the aircraft.

Sandy Gallion, president of the Level Volunteer Fire Company, said it’s unclear what happened to plane. The National Transportation Safety is investigating.