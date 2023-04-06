Heavy traffic expected Friday for Orioles opener, Springsteen concert

Heavy traffic is expected in downtown Baltimore on Friday with the Orioles playing their home opener in the afternoon and rock legend Bruce Springsteen kicking off the grand opening of the CFG Bank Arena at night.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced several traffic modifications for Friday as the Orioles play the New York Yankees at 3:05 p.m. and The Boss is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The agency said all parking restrictions and regulations will be strictly enforced in the vicinity of the stadium.

Per DOT, the following streets and lanes will be closed on Friday:

Eutaw Street from Pratt Street to Camden Street (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Camden Street from Howard Street to Russell Street (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Hamburg Street from Russell Street to Leadenhall Street (closure starts at 1 p.m.)

Washington Boulevard from Paca Street to Greene Street (closure starts at 10 a.m.)

Emory Street from Dover Street to Portland Street (closed 6 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Portland Street from Emory Street to Greene Street (closed 7 a.m.-11:00 p.m.)

Hopkins Place from Pratt Street to Lombard Street (closed 8 a.m.-8 p.m.)

Left lane closure of Russell Street from Eislen Street to Pratt Street (lane closure 8-8 p.m.)

In addition, the following parking restrictions will be implemented Friday starting at 10 a.m.:

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

North side of Conway Street from South Charles Street to South Sharp Street

The following traffic modifications will be in place around CFG Bank Arena for both Friday and Saturday, as rock band The Eagles play the arena Saturday night.

Starting at 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday night:

Pratt Street left turn lane closure onto northbound Howard Street

Lombard Street right lane closure onto northbound Howard Street

Howard Street closed between Pratt Street and Baltimore Street

Transportation enforcement officers will be stationed at key intersections to assist with downtown traffic, the agency said.

