Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that took place early Thursday near downtown.

Officers responded to reports of a hit and run around 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of North President Street and East Baltimore Street. They found an adult man with severe, life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the intersection when he was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene. Authorities haven’t released more information on the vehicle or driver.

As of Thursday, at least 275 people have died on Maryland roads this year, including 55 pedestrians, according to the state’s online crash database. Through the first seven months of 2024, at least 329 people died, including 75 pedestrians.

Baltimore is upgrading intersections across downtown to improve pedestrian safety, accessibility and traffic flow, including where Pratt Street meets Light, Calvert and President streets.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he hopes the $1.6 million project will build a “more accessible and inviting downtown” as part of his 10-year Downtown Rise vision for the city.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact detectives from the Crash Team at 410-396-2606 or call 911.

Baltimore Banner reporter Daniel Zawodny contributed to this report.