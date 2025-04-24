A gunman is at large after fatally shooting a man in the Robinwood neighborhood of Annapolis Wednesday night, police said.

Officers in the area heard gunshots around 11:09 p.m. and, as they were trying to locate the shooting, dispatchers who received a 911 call directed them to the crime scene in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue, Annapolis Police spokesman Kortlan Jackson said.

“They were able to get there ASAP,” Jackson said.

At the scene, officers found 37-year-old Gregory Antonio Wells, who had been shot.

Officers and medics with the Annapolis Fire Department “attempted life-saving measures,” but Wells died at Anne Arundel Medical Center, police said in a news release.

Detectives used video to identify a suspect, Jackson said.

He said police are seeking William Delonte Hairston, 33, whose address is listed in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue in court records for a criminal case in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court last year that was placed on the inactive docket.

Jackson said detectives went to Hairston’s residence to serve a warrant for his arrest, but he was not there.

“We’re not too sure if he fled the area,” Jackson said. “We just know he’s not at his place of residence that’s on file.”

“We’re actively looking for him,” he added.

It was the third homicide of the year in Annapolis.