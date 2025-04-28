The driver of a Mercedes-Benz who ran a red light was found at fault for the crash that pushed a Johns Hopkins bus into a building and injured multiple people April 19, according to a crash report from the Baltimore Police Department.

The multicar collision, which happened around 5 p.m. that Saturday, hospitalized the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, the bus driver and eight bus passengers.

Three other cars were damaged in the collision, according to the crash report, and a building was condemned. The crash caused “severe structural damage” to the corner building at West 25th Street and North Charles Street, according to the report.

Baltimore City’s Department of Housing and Urban Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the building.

A spokesperson for Johns Hopkins University said last week there were 22 passengers on the bus, and that university staff have reached out individually to each of them to offer support.

“All impacted students will continue to receive outreach and follow-up support in the coming months and, if needed, throughout their time at the university,” Johns Hopkins University spokesperson Doug Donovan wrote Friday.

Three cars parked in the 2500 block of North Charles Street were also damaged, per the crash report. The Johns Hopkins bus rear-ended a parked Hyundai Sonata.

The Hyundai Sonata then crashed into the back of a Toyota Camry that then rammed into a Model Y Tesla. The Hyundai Sonata, Mercedes-Benz and bus were all towed due to “disabling damage,” according to the report.

Running a red light with a camera on it in Baltimore typically results in a $75 fine, according to the city’s Department of Transportation. Police did not specify whether the Mercedes-Benz driver was ticketed.