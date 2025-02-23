Howard County Police are investigating a double shooting that unfolded outside The Mall in Columbia on Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of the Lidl grocery store near a bus stop around 7:30 p.m.

There is currently no active shooter threat, but no suspects are in custody, officials said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area along Little Patuxent Parkway as authorities investigate.

The Mall of Columbia operations were not interrupted during the shooting.

Lindsay Kahn, spokesperson for The Mall of Columbia, directed all questions to the Howard County Police Department.

Several months ago, a 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting of another teen in July at The Mall in Columbia.

Authorities said they believed a 17-year-old male victim was targeted on July 27, a weekend day when the mall was filled with shoppers. He was shot once. The shooting led to chaos and a lockdown of the mall.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.