Howard County Library System workers, who voted overwhelmingly to form a union in February, have been stuck for months in wage negotiations with the system’s board of trustees and planned to ask for contract provisions at its Wednesday night meeting.

The library workers, who are part of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, will demand fair wages, which they have been negotiating for since May, according to a news release from AFSCME Maryland Council 3.

One point of contention during 11 bargaining sessions has been the cost-of-living increase that library workers will receive in fiscal year 2025.

The library administration offered a 2% raise, which was planned before the workers unionized, according to AFSCME. That increase is below what other public sector workers in the county will receive, with county government employees set to receive increases of 5-7%, sheriff’s office employees to get 9% and school system workers to receive 3.5%.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Our peers working the same jobs elsewhere in Central Maryland, Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are all being paid a higher wage for the same responsibilities,” said Charles Smalls, an instructor and research specialist who was to testify at the board’s meeting. “I speak on behalf of my union siblings when I say that we love working inside of this community, but it is sickening that so many of my peers cannot afford to live where we work.”

County library workers unionized with AFSCME Maryland as part of the union’s Cultural Workers United program, according to the press release. They include workers at the Enoch Pratt Free Library, Anne Arundel County Public Library, Baltimore Museum of Art and the Walters Art Museum.

“We are passionate and driven to negotiate a fair contract that creates a strong foundation for our union and future contract negotiations,” said Megan Royden, an instructor and research specialist. “We want to continue to provide exceptional customer service to our community, and at the same time we want and frankly deserve respect and fair compensation for those efforts.”

Patrick Moran, AFSCME Maryland Council 3 president, said he supports the library workers’ efforts to fight for fair and equitable wages.

“It’s time for the board of trustees to take action and stop denying workers what they rightfully deserve,” he said.