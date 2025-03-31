Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash early Monday morning in Howard County that involved a stolen sport utility vehicle.

State troopers responded to reports of a crash around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the southbound U.S. Route 29 exit off westbound Interstate 70 ramp in Ellicott City. According to the preliminary investigation, a 2013 Ford Explorer traveling in the wrong direction on the exit struck a Toyota Camry head-on, according to state police.

Fred Eromosele Ehimen, 49, of Columbia, the driver and sole occupant of the Camry, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 17-year-old from Baltimore was driving the Ford Explorer with two passengers, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old. The driver was flown to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, while the other two passengers were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

Before the crash, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department determined the Ford Explorer was stolen. The sheriff’s department and the Howard County Police Department led a pursuit of the stolen vehicle that ended several miles before the crash, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.