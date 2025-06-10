A Columbia man remains in critical condition after he was stabbed Monday night by his sibling, who was allegedly armed with a spear and later fatally shot by police.

The Howard County Police Department identified the stabbing victim as Samuel Louie Booker IV, 26, of Columbia. He remains in critical condition at Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

Local police referred further questions about the incident to the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which investigates all fatal incidents involving police in Maryland. Representatives for the office did not respond to questions Tuesday.

According to police, Booker’s 23-year-old brother, who authorities have not yet named, stabbed him inside a residence in the area of Carters Lane and Oakland Mills Road.

Booker’s brother then called 911 and said he was armed. When police arrived, they said he was wielding a “large double edge spear.” He allegedly began approaching a responding officer and did not respond to a directive to drop the spear, so police shot him.

