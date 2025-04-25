Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is committing $250,000 in new funding in his budget proposal to expand a summer youth employment program to include 75 more young people.

Launched in 2018 with just 13 participants, the paid county program has grown to 225 youths in 2024. Ball’s budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year would boost the program once again this summer to a total of 300 young people between the ages of 14 and 24 across 65 work sites.

The six-week program runs from July 1 to Aug. 9, and pairs young people with local businesses, nonprofits and government partners to practice job readiness skills and explore potential career opportunities in the county.

The county is no longer accepting applications for the program in 2025 after receiving an “overwhelming response” this year, according to the office of workforce development website.

A slide from County Executive Calvin Ball’s proposal for the fiscal year 2026 shows the number of participants in the Summer Youth Employment Program each year since the program launched in 2018. (County Executive Calvin Ball)

“Our empowering Summer Youth Employment Program is a model for other communities on how to empower, train, prepare, and upskill our young residents who are looking to join the workforce,” Ball said in a news release this week. “This vital program provides participants with the opportunity to learn key skills and gain a better understanding of the different career paths they may pursue. With this invaluable funding, we are supporting the growth and hands-on experience of our future workforce.”

Ball’s budget proposal goes next to Howard County Council for review before final approval.