At least it’s not blazing hot.

Baltimore-Washington residents earlier in the week were already pulling out their boots, umbrellas and waterproof-wear, thanks to persistent showers passing over the region. And none of that had anything to do with the approach of Hurricane Helene, according to National Weather Service forecasters.

The hurricane made landfall over Florida on Thursday evening and was weakening as it moved farther inland over Georgia early Friday morning. Here’s what Marylanders need to know about the rains headed toward the region this weekend.

What do we know about Hurricane Helene?

Forecasters earlier identified Helene as a Category 4 hurricane, when it was still strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico.

Residents in the southeastern states evacuated or hunkered down ahead of the life-threatening and catastrophic storm surge as well as damaging hurricane-force winds well over 100 mph.

The storm’s path is expected to pass over Georgia and trace north along the Tennessee Valley.

When is Hurricane Helene arriving in Maryland?

Maryland can expect to see precipitation coming from Helene by midday Friday, said Kevin Whitt, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Baltimore-Washington field office.

The storm will have weakened significantly by the time it reaches the state. Still, it’s expected to produce moderate to heavy rain through the day Friday as well as scattered storms in the evening and night. Forecasters are also expecting some showers to continue into Saturday for parts of the state.

Chances of rain are expected to linger into early next week.

Will there be wind?

Maryland is under a wind advisory beginning at noon Friday and lasting through 11 p.m. Already-saturated ground could make it easier for trees to fall, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service has also issued a small craft advisory for portions of the Chesapeake, including Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, from 4 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday.

Are there any other watches or warnings in place?

Anne Arundel County’s shorelines are under a coastal flood watch beginning at 8 p.m. Friday. The watch is expected to continue through the remainder of the night.

This is a developing story.