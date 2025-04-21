Maryland State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a 67-year-old man on the inner loop of the Beltway in Baltimore County early Sunday.

Junior Dunkley of Owings Mills was parked on the right shoulder of Interstate 695 near the Wilkens Avenue exit changing a flat tire when he was struck by another vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash around 2:23 a.m.

Dunkley was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, a red 2005-2012 Toyota Tacoma, fled from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Maryland State Police say any witnesses or people with information about the incident should contact them at 410-780-2700 or email Senior Trooper Bunger at gregory.bunger@maryland.gov.