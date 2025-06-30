Interstate70 commuters had a whirlwind morning on Monday. A wind turbine blade blocked multiple lanes of traffic on I-70 near Hagerstown for more than two hours after a truck that was transporting it crashed, authorities said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, according to Maryland State Police. One crew worker responding to the crash was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries unrelated to the initial crash. All lanes were reopened around 8:15 a.m., according to the SHA.

A tractor trailer that was pulling the massive blade — which can range in average height from 120 to more than 280 feet — was traveling westbound around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. The truck struck the guardrail, causing the blade to slip from the truck, cross the median and go into the eastbound lanes.

Another tractor trailer, which was traveling eastbound, clipped the blade, according to Danny Allman, a spokesperson for the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack and its commercial vehicle enforcement division responded to the scene. Heavy tow crews and personnel from the State Highway Administration cut out the guardrail and got the trailer carrying the blade back onto the westbound lane.