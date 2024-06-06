Major traffic delays are expected Thursday morning after a trash truck collided with a semitrailer on I-83 in Timonium.
Units responded shortly after 5 a.m. to the incident on I-83 near Timonium Road. All lanes of northbound I-83 were closed near the I-695 ramp, causing delays on both the inner loop and outer loop of I-695, said the Maryland State Highway Administration.
Baltimore County fire officials said a person was extricated from the accident and being transported to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center by the Maryland State Police Aviation.
A picture from the scene posted to social media by the Baltimore County Volunteer Firefighter’s Association shows the front of the trash truck stuck in the back of the tractor trailer.
