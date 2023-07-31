Southbound I-95 reopens after crash closed blocked all lanes near O’Donnell Street exit

Published 7/31/2023 8:16 a.m. EDT

Southbound Interstate 95 reopened just after 8 a.m. Monday morning after a crash blocked all traffic near the O’Donnell Street exit.

Details about the crash were not immediately available Monday morning. The Maryland Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All lanes were blocked around 6 a.m. with drivers being directed to use I-895 or I-695 as alternate routes, according to a social media post from the Maryland Transportation Authority.

State highway cameras showed traffic backups remained at 8:15 a.m.

