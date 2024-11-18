All lanes of I-95 North in Laurel are closed after a man was found shot outside of his vehicle early Monday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said the 28-year-old man was found shot around 4:30 a.m. and taken to shock trauma. The investigation prompted police to shut down all northbound lanes of I-95.

I-95 North is closed between exit 31A to MD 200 and exit 33A to MD 198 Sandy Spring Road, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Howard County Public Schools said in an email that the road closure could result in bus delays, but added that no buses were involved in the traffic incident.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. Read the original story.