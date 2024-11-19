A Baltimore man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that left a Laurel man hospitalized and shut down a portion of I-95 North for several hours on Monday, according to Maryland State Police.

Around 4:30 a.m., police responded to I-95 North ahead of Route 216 after a man called 911 and said he had been shot multiple times. Once on the scene, authorities found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Ronald Victor Garcia-Rodriguez of Laurel.

Elena Russo, a spokesperson for MSP, said Garcia-Rodriguez was found near a white vehicle. Troopers said he was the driver and sole occupant of a white Mazda.

Garcia-Rodriguez was taken to a shock trauma center where he is being treated for his injuries, according to MSP. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

Police believe Garcia-Rodriguez and the suspect knew each other, and a preliminary investigation indicated that an altercation may have taken place before the shooting on the highway.

It is unclear if Garcia-Rodriguez was outside or inside his car at the time of the shooting, police said.

On Tuesday, state police arrested 46-year-old Kevin Gross in connection with the shooting. Gross is charged with attempted murder and assault and is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, police said.

I-95 North Shut Down

The investigation prompted police to shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 North between exit 31A to MD 200 and exit 33A to MD 198 Sandy Spring Road for several hours Monday.

Monday’s shooting came about a week after 22-year-old Isaiah Shackleford was shot and killed on I-295 in Baltimore.

On Nov. 7, police found Shackleford suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of his car near the I-295 Annapolis Road exit. His family said he was driving home from work when he was shot in what they are calling a road rage incident. He died from his injuries on Nov. 12.

Police emphasized the two shootings are unrelated and clarified that Monday’s shooting was not random.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. Read the original story.