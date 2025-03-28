The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has new local leadership after the previous director was promoted, an ICE spokesperson said Friday.

Matthew Elliston, the former Baltimore field office director, is moving up the ladder after 13 months leading immigration enforcement in Maryland, according to the agency official. He will now be a deputy assistant director of field operations at ICE headquarters in Washington.

Stepping into his previous role in the interim is Nikita Baker, who was Elliston’s second in command, until the agency fills the position permanently.

The shakeup comes while President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown has put a national spotlight on how the agency operates, and while local officials debate Maryland’s relationship with it.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

ICE agents have been more prevalent in communities across the country since Trump took office promising mass deportations. In the past two months, ICE has touted the arrests of gang members and criminals in the country without authorization. But reports also show roundups have also taken people without criminal histories, immigrants with legal status and people born on U.S. soil in operations that critics have blasted as indiscriminate.

The agency is also dealing with overcrowding at detention facilities across the country. In Baltimore, some of those arrested by ICE in Maryland have spent days in bedless holding rooms as a result.

In Annapolis, state lawmakers are evaluating to what extent Maryland should be a part of it all.

Six sheriffs’ offices across the state have signed working agreements with ICE, and other local law enforcement agencies are collaborating with them in less formal ways. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s agreement known as a 287(g) is the longest standing such collaboration in the country.

Immigrant advocates decry these agreements as vehicles for racial profiling that send people arrested for minor offenses like traffic violations into the deportation pipeline. Supporters have described that assertion as bogus and argue the joint agreements make communities safer.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A proposed bill would ban such agreements in Maryland, but also standardize and require collaboration between local law enforcement and ICE across the state in certain situations.

Under the bill, local police and detention officers would be required to notify ICE of the imminent release of people convicted of crimes of violence, driving under the influence, any felony or those with international criminal notices who are also part of an active ICE investigation.

At a heated legislative committee hearing Thursday, Baker said in her testimony that 287(g) agreements are vitally critical for the agency.