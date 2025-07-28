The minivan with a body inside pulled from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor last week was reported missing more than a decade ago, according to the city’s police department. Police said the vehicle and body had likely been submerged in the water for several years, based on their conditions.

Vernon Davis, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, said the car went missing in December 2014 in Waldorf, Maryland. The identity of the person in the van is still unknown, Davis said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment about the missing vehicle.

The van was recovered on Thursday after the Baltimore Police Underwater Recovery Team and the Baltimore City Fire Department were notified of a vehicle potentially submerged in the harbor.

Firefighters observed a “possible large object during a surface sonar training exercise,” John Marsh, a spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department, said in a statement. He said he was unable to comment further due to the active investigation.

The vehicle was 22 feet underwater at 501 E. Pratt St., behind the National Aquarium annex on Pier 4.

After police divers hooked a line to the vehicle, a large tow truck lifted the Honda minivan out of the water. The van was covered in muck and its windows were shattered, but the logo and number for Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf were still visible.

Attempts to reach Silver Taxi Cab Service for comment were unsuccessful.