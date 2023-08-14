Man dies after falling over barrier while offering aid to crash victims on I-395

Published 8/14/2023 12:27 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/14/2023 2:30 p.m. EDT

Baltimore City Fire Department officials responded to an incident over the weekend in which a man who was trying to render aid following an accident on I-395 fell over a barrier into the water below and died. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)
A man died Sunday night after offering help to crash victims on Interstate 395 in Baltimore.

Around 9:45 p.m. the Baltimore City Fire department arrived on the scene for the report of a motor vehicle collision. The crash occurred near the approach to southbound Interstate 95.

Medic units were on the scene assessing injuries of victims of a crash before a civilian pulled his vehicle over to the side to offer assistance, Baltimore Fire spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said.

In the interim, another collision occurred, striking the initial vehicles involved in the crash and “inadvertently” causing the civilian who started to render aid to fall over the barricade down into the water beneath.

Cartwright said the fire department’s Special Operations Command, which includes a dive rescue team, arrived at Sharp and Wall streets, where it could access the water with rescue boats.

After a 15-minute search, dive team members located the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police is investigating the incident, while the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the victims’s cause of death.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

