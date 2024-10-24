Two people died and four others were injured in a fiery, multivehicle crash on Interstate 83 in Baltimore County near the Pennsylvania border, Maryland State Police said.

A preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck hauling a trailer traveling southbound lost control, crossed into the northbound lanes of the highway and crashed into a mobile crane, the state police said.

Both vehicles became “engulfed in flames,” and the initial collision caused three other vehicles to crash. The drivers of the pickup truck and the mobile crane were declared dead at the scene.

The crash happened near Exit 33 of I-83 North, which is just north of Parkton and about five miles south of the Pennsylvania state line.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police did not say whether the additional vehicles crashed on the southbound or the northbound lanes of the interstate highway. Authorities did not publicly identify the victims, citing the need to notify next of kin.

The four others who were injured were transported to a hospital in York, Pennsylvania, via ambulance. A spokesperson for the Maryland State Police said in an email that they do not provide medical conditions.

State troopers initially went to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. As of 8:20 p.m., two northbound lanes of I-83 remained closed at Exit 33, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. State police said the lanes are closed for the crash investigation.