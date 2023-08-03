For years, Baltimore drivers couldn’t take their eyes off it.

The Pepsi sign that towered over a curvy, crash-prone stretch of Interstate 83 near Hampden has finally been replaced. Crews this week dismantled the tatters of the aging soda company’s logo and have begun installing an orange and black “Plant 83″ sign, which property owner Himmelrich Associates says is the new name for the 14-acre industrial complex on which it sits.

As of Thursday morning, only the side of the sign facing southbound traffic had been replaced.

A representative for Himmelrich Associates did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday morning.

A view of Interstate 83 and the new Plant 83 sign at the former site of a Pepsi bottling plant. (brandon weigel)

Gone are the days when the red, white and blue soda brand stood as a grim landmark for Baltimore city officials, police and journalists tracking traffic incidents. Transportation officials often referred to the Pepsi sign as a familiar shorthand for the location of a crash.

In recent years, the sign inspired dark humor among city residents along with parody Twitter accounts that spouted treacly taunts at motorists. One of the accounts lamented that the new Plant 83 branding resembles the logo for Gulf gas stations.

Stuck in traffic? Grab an ice cold Pepsi or Mountain Dew to chill out with while you wait https://t.co/f0tqWjOKH6 — Baltimore Pepsi Sign (@BmorePepsiSign) January 23, 2017

The logo had loomed high above the Jones Falls Expressway since 1969, when the property at 1650 Union Ave. was a Pepsi bottling plant. In recent years, the soft drink signage had lost some of its pop and fallen into significant disrepair.

Attentive drivers passing through the heart of Baltimore may not immediately notice the new “Plant 83″ logo, which fits neatly into the Pepsi sign’s original footprint. But history suggests it’s only a matter of time before they lift their gaze again.