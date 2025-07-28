A woman was found dead in the back of a vehicle on the shoulder of I-695 in Baltimore County on Sunday morning, according to the Maryland State Police.

Around 9:45 a.m., a trooper stopped to check on a black Jeep Wrangler parked along the outer loop near Perring Parkway and found the woman unresponsive.

The trooper attempted to communicate with the woman, police said, but she remained unresponsive. After gaining access to the vehicle, emergency responders pronounced her dead on the scene, according to state police.

State troopers, along with the Maryland State Police Crash Team and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division, responded to the scene.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Body found in van in pulled from Baltimore’s harbor

On Thursday, a body was found in a van that was pulled out of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor near the National Aquarium, according to police.

Baltimore Police divers were conducting training in the harbor when they located the vehicle, the department said.

“A whole van coming out of the water is crazy,” Baltimore resident Shawn Mitchell told WJZ. “I hope their family finds out who it is. It’s pretty messed up.”

The Honda minivan was covered in dirt and had broken windows when it was pulled from the water. On the side of the van was a logo for Silver Taxi Cab Service of Waldorf.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner. See the original report.