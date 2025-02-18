A teenager was sentenced to two life sentences and an additional 120 years in prison on Tuesday for two separate Baltimore shootings within 24 hours of each other in March 2023 that killed two and injured six others.

Jabre Griffith, a 19-year-old from Baltimore, faced several charges , including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, first-degree conspiracy to murder, assault and firearm use, for the shootings.

“I do not take a sentence of this length lightly when it is imposed on a defendant, but when someone so clearly has no regard for the lives of others, it is without question that they are a threat to the safety of our entire city,” Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates said in a news release. “It is a miracle more people weren’t killed during Mr. Griffith’s rampage of violence and destruction, and it is especially tragic that one of the victims was a juvenile who will forever be changed by this experience.”

Howard L. Cardin and Michael J. Tomko represented Griffith. The Baltimore Banner reached out to the attorneys for comment.

A little after midnight on March 23, 2023, police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, where six people were shot. One, boxer Ernest Hall , died.

A 15-year-old boy, 18-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were also shot and injured in the Edmonson Avenue shooting.

At 11:20 p.m. that same day, police responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of York Road. They found two victims with gunshot wounds at Union Memorial Hospital. One, Micah Strong, died.

Video footage from the Edmondson Avenue scene showed a car pulling up to a gas station. According to Bates, three individuals got out of the car and opened fire before getting back into the vehicle to flee. The driver remained in the vehicle.

Footage also showed the car going to the 1200 block of North Franklintown Road, where three people exited it and got into a waiting car that was registered to Griffith, Bates said.

The waiting car, a white 2012 Infiniti G37, drove to a local business, the home of another defendant in the case, and a Royal Farms store before parking outside of Griffith’s home.

Analysis of the firearms evidence recovered revealed that bullet casings from both scenes came from the same handgun. Griffith’s DNA also was found on latex gloves recovered from the area where the shooters switched cars after the first murder.

Griffith was arrested on June 6, 2023, while at school. He was found guilty in November 2024.