Vice President JD Vance was met by protesters as he arrived in Annapolis on Friday morning to deliver the commencement address to the academy’s Class of 2025.

As midshipmen filled into Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, prepared to toss their covers to signify their graduation, several groups advocating for racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights rallied across the street at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The protesters said they aimed to speak out against President Donald Trump’s agenda without detracting from the graduates’ accomplishments, voicing concerns about the deep cuts to social services proposed in Trump’s budget and changes that have hit closer to home at the service academy in Annapolis.

Under Trump, the Naval Academy stopped considering race, ethnicity or sex in admissions. That policy change came shortly after the Justice Department under President Joe Biden defeated a federal lawsuit seeking to prohibit the academy from practicing affirmative action.

Nearly 400 books exploring themes of white supremacy, race and racism in America, gender identity and sexuality and diversity were removed from the academy’s library following an executive order by Trump, who has set out to purge the military of DEI. Most, however, have since been returned to the library’s shelves.

Along Taylor Avenue, the protesters chanted as traffic crawled past.

“Hey, hey! Ho, ho! JD Vance has got to go!” they chanted. “Show me what diversity looks like! This is what diversity looks like!”

The organizations wrote a letter to the graduating class and distributed it to reporters before Friday’s protest, denouncing Trump’s crusade against illegal immigration, which has seen people deported without court proceedings, and a recent administration decision to accept as refugees five dozen white South Africans under the false pretext of there being “white genocide” there.

“We speak in a collective protest against any messages that will encourage you to rush into the days of yesteryear, where harsh racism, with brutal attacks against people who do not resemble the attackers, are an everyday occurrence. We speak out in harsh protest against messages that seek to divide and conquer,” the organizers wrote.

“We speak out in protest,” the letter continued, “against support for messages that underlie lynchings, enslavement, KKK Domestic Terrorism, and other pernicious history over centuries. We speak in one voice against egregious mass deportations without due process while bringing more of the 1% into this country with legacy wealth from an apartheid country. We speak out in one voice against the targeting of DEI and marginalized people, including people from the LGBTQ+ community.”

The organizations that hosted the protest include Annapolis Pride, Anne Arundel County Indivisible, Anne Arundel Peace Action, the Caucus of African American Leaders, Chesapeake Indivisible, Robinson AME Church in Queen Anne’s County, Showing Up for Racial Justice Annapolis and Anne Arundel and the Baltimore chapter of Veterans For Peace.

Midshipmen wait for the graduating class procession to the field to begin. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Blue Angels fly over the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

They ended their letter with a call to graduates.

“Graduates, we believe that you deserve messages of inspiration, your families and support systems deserve a robust round of applause. Our deepest hopes are that you always use those acquired skills that include standing up for equality for all. We hope that you do not receive negative messages encouraging you not to protect the Constitution.”

Inside the stadium, graduating midshipmen chatted amongst classmates, snapping photos to commemorate the occasion, before lining up in 36 companies and filing onto the field.

Several midshipmen described graduation as surreal, reminiscing on four challenging years at the academy while looking forward to their roles as military leaders.

Political science major Lucas Merritt, 23, who is going into the Marine Corps, said it was eye-opening to attend the academy, given his origin in the small town of Perry, Georgia.

“After today, I’m a commissioned officer in the greatest fighting force. There’s a little bit of nerves,” said Merritt, who studied political science, later adding, “I feel ready.”

Lucas Weber shakes hands with friends before lining up for the procession. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Midshipmen in the stands during the graduation procession. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Houston native Rebecca Wiley, 21, echoed Merritt’s thoughts.

“Our sailors and Marines’ lives are literally in our hands,” said Wiley, who will work on submarines in Charleston, South Carolina, after studying naval architecture and mechanical engineering. “I’m nervous to do a good job, but that just shows that I care.”

Joseph Lee, a 22-year-old from Pittsburg, Kansas, who studied chemistry, described the academy as “not the easiest place to go to school.”

Graduation, he said, was special moment shared by midshipmen who hail “from all over the world.”

“I’m just ready to graduate and throw my hat in the air,” Lee said.

This article will be updated.