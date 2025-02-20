The Amazon driver who ran over a woman in the Butchers Hill neighborhood and fled on Tuesday night turned himself in, police said.

Jerome Allan Young, Jr., 26, surrendered at a Baltimore County precinct on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Young was transported to the Central Booking intake facility and is facing charges of negligent and reckless driving. Police said additional charges are pending.

Young did not have a lawyer listed in online court records as of Thursday evening.

Young was driving a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van with an Amazon logo on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. when he ran over a 29-year-old woman near the intersection of East Pratt and South Chester streets. Young got out of the truck, checked on the pedestrian then fled the scene, according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge.

The woman remained in the hospital as of Wednesday night, Eldridge said.

An Amazon spokesperson said Young, who has been suspended from delivering packages, was at the end of his route and heading back to the station when the hit-and-run happened.

“We’re deeply disturbed by this awful incident and our thoughts continue to be with the victim as she recovers from her injuries. We took immediate action to ensure the driver no longer delivers to Amazon customers,” said Austin Stowe, a spokesperson for Amazon, in a statement on Thursday. “We’re supporting the Baltimore Police Department and other members of law enforcement as they investigate.”