Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was incarcerated at a state prison as a homicide, officials announced Tuesday.

Warren Michael Griffin, 61, was serving time at the Jessup Correctional Institute in Jessup.

State police identified the suspect, who is also an inmate, but will not release the suspect’s name until charges are filed.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services’ Internal Investigative Unit reached out to state police on Feb. 21 regarding Griffin’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.