Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man who was imprisoned at Jessup Correctional Institution that occurred over the weekend.

Brian Bell and another prisoner, whose identity has not been released, were found bloodied in a cell on Saturday, police said.

Bell, 42, was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other man, who is a suspect in Bell’s death, was taken to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. His condition remains unknown.

Officials have not shared further details about what transpired between the two men.

Bell’s death is not the first at Maryland prisons and jails this year that are under investigation.

State police announced 30-year-old Elias Alvarado was found unresponsive on the tier of the North Branch Correctional Institution on July 19.

On March 29, 28-year-old Shane Lanham was found unresponsive in his cell at Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover and declared dead by emergency medical personnel, state police said.

Just a couple weeks earlier on March 13, state police said Lawrence Antonio Borom was found lying on the floor of Roxbury Correctional Institution in Washington County suffering from head injuries. The 21-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

On Feb. 21, Warren Michael Griffin, 61, died at the hands of another person incarcerated at the Jessup Correctional Institution, state police said.

Data from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and from police shows 21 people died in Maryland jails and prisons in 2024. The causes of some are still pending, but seven were deemed suicides and six were deemed homicides.

This year, between Jan. 1 and June 29, the data shows there have been 39 deaths in Maryland’s prisons and jails. The causes for 20 of those deaths are still pending, but most of them were from natural causes.

So far this year, state data shows nine inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution have died, the second highest of any agency. Most of the causes of those deaths remain under investigation, while four of them have been categorized as from natural causes.