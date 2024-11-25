Kevin Grace’s interest in Joe Gans, a Baltimore native who became the first Black American to win a world boxing championship in 1902, began more than a decade ago after reading his biography.

“Joe is to Baltimore what Muhammad Ali is to Louisville. He definitely needs to be known and recognized,” Grace said.

In an effort to share positive, affirming history about Black people, Grace started a Facebook group, Friends of Joe Gans, and spearheaded several projects to document Gans’ legacy — one of which came to fruition this week.

Family members of Joe Gans were in attendance at Monday’s event, including (from left to right), great-granddaughters Lois Shields, Arlene Maxwell and Emelda Cornish and great-great-granddaughter, DeNae Curtis. (Darreonna Davis/The Baltimore Banner)

Monday, Nov. 25 would have been the boxer’s 150th birthday. State and city officials proclaimed it as Joe Gans Day during an event at The Peale Center honoring the late boxers’ life and legacy.

“They need to see a hero and people that did something,” Grace said of the importance of preserving Gans’ legacy and educating Baltimore youths about him.

Gans was born in Baltimore in 1874 and began his boxing career at the Monumental Theater, according to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. They reported that, by the end of his life in 1910, Gans had won 120 fights and had 85 knockouts. He held the lightweight title from 1902-1904 and 1906-1908.

During Monday’s event, Sara Artes, a Baltimore native who is co-chairing programming for Gans’ 150th celebration with Grace, highlighted Gans’ Baltimore upbringing and other business and athletic ventures in the city.

Gans grew up in Fells Point and worked in fish markets, where he became interested in boxing after being given gloves from his boss, she said. In addition to boxing, Artes said Gans played baseball and founded a baseball team, the Middle Section Giants, also known as Joe Gans’ 9.

The Joe Gans 150th celebration committee has a host of events and programs across Baltimore planned over the next year, including a proclamation declaring Nov. 25, 2024, as Joe Gans Day. (Darreonna Davis/The Baltimore Banner) Fundraising has commenced for the Joe Gans Memorial Sculpture, which is slated to be sculpted by Antonio Tobias Mendez. (Darreonna Davis/The Baltimore Banner)

Four years after becoming the first Black boxing world champion in 1902, Gans defended his title in 1906 in a 42-round battle. Artes said his mother sent an encouraging telegraph telling Gans to “bring home the bacon,” and said the message showed up in news publications afterward, which helped popularize the phrase.

Gans used the proceeds from that fight to start the Goldfield Hotel, which previously stood at the corner of East Lexington and Colvin streets, Artes said. That’s where jazz pianist and fellow Baltimorean Eubie Blake got his start.

“Joe Gans represents resilience, determination and excellence in the face of adversity,” Artes said. He was “a true embodiment of our city’s fighting spirit.”

Though she grew up in Baltimore, Artes didn’t know about Gans until she visited the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York, prompting her to do extensive research and launch the annual Joe Gans Memorial Fight Night at the boxing gym she co-founded, Corner Team. It also led her to connect with Grace.

Event attendees crowded around a table of Joe Gans’ career in photos. (Darreonna Davis/The Baltimore Banner)

Monday’s event was attended by a few of Gans’ descendants and members of the Baltimore boxing community, such as Time2Grind Boxing coach Mack Allison and local boxer Malik Titus.

“It [Gans’ legacy] gives me fire to put fire into them [his students] to know that they can be as great as he was,” Allison said.

Titus celebrated Gans for paving the way for people like him as both a boxer and a South Baltimore native, and discussed how Gans inspired him to not only be a great boxer, but to impact his community.

The event Monday won’t be the last effort to make Baltimoreans aware of Gans’ legacy, according to Artes.

The kickoff to the 150th celebration was the fifth annual Joe Gans Memorial Fight Night on Nov. 16. Additionally, events, community projects and partnerships with organizations across Baltimore are in the works for next year — including fundraising for a monument in Gans’ honor.